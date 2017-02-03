Documentary 'Sharp's War' to screen Monday
The Rogue Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will show the film "Sharps' War" at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the fellowship, 87 Fourth St., Ashland. The film by Ken Burns and Artemis Joukowsky tells the story of Waitsall and Martha Sharp, an American Unitarian minister and his wife who left their Wellesley parish and spent two dangerous years helping scores of Jews and refugees flee Nazi occupation across Europe.
