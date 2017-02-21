District narrows superintendent searc...

District narrows superintendent search field

The Ashland School District board has narrowed its search for Ashland's next superintendent from 52 applicants down to 11 semifinalists, the district announced Tuesday. The board reviewed the applicants and considered input received from 24 hand-picked screeners Saturday before choosing the final 11, each of which will be invited to Ashland for interviews next week.

