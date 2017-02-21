Darrow chosen for council

Traci Darrow, an Ashland resident since 1984, graduate of Southern Oregon University and registered nurse with experience working at the state capitol, was chosen by a majority of Ashland councilors Tuesday to fill the seat left vacant by Pam Marsh's election as a state representative. Darrow, who also succeeded Marsh as executive director of the Ashland Emergency Food Bank, Tracy Darrow received three of the five votes.

