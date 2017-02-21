Darrow chosen for council
Traci Darrow, an Ashland resident since 1984, graduate of Southern Oregon University and registered nurse with experience working at the state capitol, was chosen by a majority of Ashland councilors Tuesday to fill the seat left vacant by Pam Marsh's election as a state representative. Darrow, who also succeeded Marsh as executive director of the Ashland Emergency Food Bank, Tracy Darrow received three of the five votes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 19
|Leaving soon
|182
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Feb 8
|Elks member
|29
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb 6
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb 6
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan 24
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC