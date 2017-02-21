Clothing exchange offered at Friday meals

With clothes, shoes and blankets stacked on tables and hanging from coat racks, the Friday Community Meal at Pioneer Hall is fast becoming the new Free Box now that the 15-year-old institution has been shut down, at least for now, by Recology, which runs the Ashland Recycling Center on Oak Street. The Free Box, a open fronted storage bin, has been located at the Oak Street facility allowing for people to give away items they no longer need in exchange for something they find more useful.

