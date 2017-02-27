Climate action leader to talk at SOU

KC Golden, a longtime leader in the U.S. climate action movement, will visit Southern Oregon University Thursday, March 9, for a talk that explores the need to turn a corner on the climate crisis and focus on solutions. His free presentation, “Climate Solutions: We Have Met the Hero, and it is Us,” will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Room 151 of the SOU Science Building.

