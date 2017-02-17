Bill MacKay - "Aster" Video

Chicago musician Bill MacKay makes experimental music with a warm, approachable glow, merging strains of Appalachian folk music, gospel, blues, rock, jazz, and country with more avant-garde impulses. He's signed on with Drag City to release his third album, Esker , this May. Ahead of that release we get a lovely new track called "Aster" accompanied by some impressionistic footage of Chicago, Los Angeles, and Ashland, Oregon by director Marc Riordan.

