Ashland teacher travels to Bangladesh to help the persecuted Rohingya

Wading into a virtual war zone on the border between Bangladesh and Myanmar , Ashland Waldorf Teacher Molly McKissick has a mission - to bring toys to children who had never seen toys and to teach their teachers how to teach in a way that allows time for play and use of imagination. She was only there 10 days, at her own expense, but she got some Ashlanders to make dolls and puppets, stuffed a suitcase with the hardware for a swing set and got donated knitting supplies for adult women.

