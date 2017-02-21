Ashland teacher travels to Bangladesh to help the persecuted Rohingya
Wading into a virtual war zone on the border between Bangladesh and Myanmar , Ashland Waldorf Teacher Molly McKissick has a mission - to bring toys to children who had never seen toys and to teach their teachers how to teach in a way that allows time for play and use of imagination. She was only there 10 days, at her own expense, but she got some Ashlanders to make dolls and puppets, stuffed a suitcase with the hardware for a swing set and got donated knitting supplies for adult women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 19
|Leaving soon
|182
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Feb 8
|Elks member
|29
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb 6
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb 6
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC