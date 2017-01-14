Activists offer a 'resist' list

A group of activists who refer to themselves as Rogue Valley Resistance hung banners across five Interstate 5 overpasses during the Tuesday morning commute, from Exit 19 in Ashland on the south to exit 33 in Medford on the north. The group says it is not only protesting deportations supported nationally by President Donald Trump, who has begun the process in states across the country, but also a rise, since his election, in public expressions of racism, Islamophobia, pipelines and "fascism."

