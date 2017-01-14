Activists offer a 'resist' list
A group of activists who refer to themselves as Rogue Valley Resistance hung banners across five Interstate 5 overpasses during the Tuesday morning commute, from Exit 19 in Ashland on the south to exit 33 in Medford on the north. The group says it is not only protesting deportations supported nationally by President Donald Trump, who has begun the process in states across the country, but also a rise, since his election, in public expressions of racism, Islamophobia, pipelines and "fascism."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 19
|Leaving soon
|182
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Feb 8
|Elks member
|29
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb 6
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb 6
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan 24
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC