You'll make up for this, kids

Ashland K-through-12 students who've spent the week sledding, sleeping in and binge watching “Stranger Things” should enjoy it while they can because they'll be making up for the surprise snowcation by forfeiting a few T-shirt-weather days in June. Ashland's five elementary schools as well as Ashland Middle School and Ashland High School were scheduled to re-open their doors for the first time in 2017 on Tuesday, but a storm dumped 7 to 9 inches of snow throughout Medford and Ashland, leading to school closures on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday - and again Friday, it was announced this evening.

