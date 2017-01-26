Yard ornaments range from flamingoes ...

Yard ornaments range from flamingoes to Chinese warriors Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

This is the first in an occasional series on "oddities and wonders" in the Ashland landscape - out-of-the-ordinary things that make you turn your head, and you wonder "what's that all about?" A flock of pink flamingos dressed like the Easter Bunny? Or sporting heart-shaped sunglasses and red scarves for Valentine's Day? No, you're not seeing things. At 338 Terrace St. in Ashland, Marcella Theeman has been entertaining neighbors and passersby for nearly four years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to lose tourist dollars 101 Jan 24 CaptainOfIndustry 1
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) Jan 21 Elks Member 26
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan 15 Cjben79 12
News Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant... Oct '16 Ozzie 27 1
Grumpy Oregonians (Jul '16) Jul '16 Michael Langford 1
News Excavators demolish dam to boost salmon migration (Aug '15) Aug '15 PJofGrantsPass 1
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Jul '15 Refugee 180
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,297,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC