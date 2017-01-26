Yard ornaments range from flamingoes to Chinese warriors Updated at

This is the first in an occasional series on "oddities and wonders" in the Ashland landscape - out-of-the-ordinary things that make you turn your head, and you wonder "what's that all about?" A flock of pink flamingos dressed like the Easter Bunny? Or sporting heart-shaped sunglasses and red scarves for Valentine's Day? No, you're not seeing things. At 338 Terrace St. in Ashland, Marcella Theeman has been entertaining neighbors and passersby for nearly four years.

