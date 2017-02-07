Work Sharp Celebrates Sales Milestone

Work Sharp Celebrates Sales Milestone

Tuesday Jan 31

Ten years after its introduction, Work Sharp's WS3000 Woodworking Tool Sharpener has surpassed the 1 million mark in sales. Work Sharp is a brand of Darex, a fourth-generation, family-owned business in Ashland, Ore.

