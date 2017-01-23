Womena s march in Ashland

Women's march in Ashland

Ashland, Ore., - Thousands of men, women and children took to the streets of Ashland for a peaceful protest supporting women's rights. "It's also about just preserving all of our rights, it's preserving roe v wade, it's making sure women and minorities, and everybody in the country has the same legal rights."

