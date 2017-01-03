Taphouse to add balcony

Taphouse to add balcony

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

The historic Masonic Lodge building on Ashland Plaza is about to get a facelift that will provide 25 new dining seats on an outside balcony for Granite Taphouse, yet retain the 1879 structure's antique look and - the main purpose of the reworking - protect people on the street in case of an earthquake. The construction, which is expected to be done by late March, will see three steel columns added inside the front of the building, bigger and much stronger than the present ones - and a horizontal steel beam atop the columns, supporting the concrete balcony and railing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) Jan 3 Sab 22
News Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant... Oct '16 Ozzie 27 1
can gavin wilkes stop moaning in the middle of ... Sep '16 land titles 1
Grumpy Oregonians Jul '16 Michael Langford 1
News Excavators demolish dam to boost salmon migration (Aug '15) Aug '15 PJofGrantsPass 1
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Jul '15 Refugee 180
legit pain P.I.L.L.S n m/ar.iju/an.a (Jun '15) Jun '15 Ashland delivery 1
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Jackson County was issued at January 06 at 5:27PM PST

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,913 • Total comments across all topics: 277,677,258

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC