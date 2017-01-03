Taphouse to add balcony

The historic Masonic Lodge building on Ashland Plaza is about to get a facelift that will provide 25 new dining seats on an outside balcony for Granite Taphouse, yet retain the 1879 structure's antique look and - the main purpose of the reworking - protect people on the street in case of an earthquake. The construction, which is expected to be done by late March, will see three steel columns added inside the front of the building, bigger and much stronger than the present ones - and a horizontal steel beam atop the columns, supporting the concrete balcony and railing.

