Standing Rock protesters to share stories

Several Rogue Valley residents volunteered in November to support the hundreds of protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline at Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota. The local residents will talk about their experiences during a moderated discussion from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Congregational-United Church of Christ, 717 Siskiyou Blvd, Ashland.

