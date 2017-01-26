SOU hosts six new art exhibits
Jay Zheng is showing her Instagram-inspired photographs in a new exhibit - and inviting viewers to use clothespins to hang their own snapshots alongside her art. Her "Life of the Lens" exhibit continues through Feb. 17 in the Marion Ady Building on Southern Oregon University's Ashland campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Tue
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Jan 21
|Elks Member
|26
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan 15
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
|Grumpy Oregonians
|Jul '16
|Michael Langford
|1
|Excavators demolish dam to boost salmon migration (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|PJofGrantsPass
|1
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Jul '15
|Refugee
|180
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC