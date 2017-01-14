Soroptimists and OSF: Community partners for 68 years
Soroptimist International of Ashland and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival have been community partners for 68 years. Our work together has been in the area of audience services, namely renting pillows and blankets to patrons in the Allen Elizabethan Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan 24
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Jan 21
|Elks Member
|26
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan 15
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
|Grumpy Oregonians (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Michael Langford
|1
|Excavators demolish dam to boost salmon migration (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|PJofGrantsPass
|1
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Jul '15
|Refugee
|180
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC