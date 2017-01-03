Quills & Queues: An interview with Ca...

Quills & Queues: An interview with Calysta Cheyenne

Calysta Cheyenne is an Ashland native who is starting to turn heads with her magnetic performances as frontwoman of the Oregon-based rock band, Fortune's Folly. Back in her hometown to play The Brickroom on Saturday, Jan. 7, Cheyenne sat down with the Tidings to talk about her art, the growth of her artistic life and the various influences that led her to a career as a vocalist.

