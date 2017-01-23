Pro-Nazi fliers posted in downtown As...

Pro-Nazi fliers posted in downtown Ashland

Police in Ashland are looking for a person who posted pro-Nazi, white nationalist fliers around Ashland Sunday night or Monday morning. The signs appeared Monday morning in and around downtown Ashland.

