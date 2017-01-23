Police arrest man for posting pro-Nazi flyers in Ashland
Ashland police arrested a 28-year-old Medford man Tuesday for allegedly posting pro-Nazi flyers around Ashland late Sunday or early Monday morning. Justin Anthony Marbury was arrested on five counts of criminal mischief, according to a news release from Ashland police.
