Parking lot loitering up for discussion

1 hr ago

The Ashland City Council will discuss complaints about homeless people congregating at a public parking lot and consider possible solutions at a study session on Monday night, Jan. 9.  The complaint comes from Stan Potocki, a neighboring property owner near the intersection of North Pioneer Street and Lithia Way, who claims groups of homeless people gather in the parking lot, where they smoke, use expletives and, he claims, they drink and leave beer cans in the parking lot, tossing some over a fence and into his yard.  The so called “downtown behavior” issues were addressed last year by council in creating new ordinances around loitering on sidewalks, smoking downtown and “aggressive panhandling” when the council banned such activities on the downtown corridor.

