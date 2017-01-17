OLLI offers lecture on religious freedom

The Rev. Tony Hutchinson of Trinity Episcopal Church in Ashland will show how religious faith in the public forum can be a powerful force for good or for ill in a free lecture titled, "What Is Religious Freedom in the U.S. … and What is Not?" The lecture will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Camelot Theatre, 101 Talent Ave., Talent. It is hosted by The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Southern Oregon University.

