No flooding - yet

Mike Morrison remembers watching in awe as Ashland Creek roared through the Plaza after jumping its banks on New Year's Day, 1997. And while the recent rain shower which followed last week's snowstorm may still lead to some small-scale flooding locally, Ashland's public works superintendent is fairly certain, for many reasons, that the city will, at least for now, avoid another devastating event.

