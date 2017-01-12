No flooding - yet
Mike Morrison remembers watching in awe as Ashland Creek roared through the Plaza after jumping its banks on New Year's Day, 1997. And while the recent rain shower which followed last week's snowstorm may still lead to some small-scale flooding locally, Ashland's public works superintendent is fairly certain, for many reasons, that the city will, at least for now, avoid another devastating event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Sab
|22
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
|can gavin wilkes stop moaning in the middle of ...
|Sep '16
|land titles
|1
|Grumpy Oregonians
|Jul '16
|Michael Langford
|1
|Excavators demolish dam to boost salmon migration (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|PJofGrantsPass
|1
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Jul '15
|Refugee
|180
|legit pain P.I.L.L.S n m/ar.iju/an.a (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Ashland delivery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC