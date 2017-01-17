Missing juvenile found, Redding man arrested

What started as an Oregon State Police trooper assisting disabled motorists on the side of the freeway south of Ashland led to the return of a runaway teen and the arrest of a Northern California man on sex crime charges. Francis Marcel Ward, 21, of Redding, was arrested Wednesday morning on sexual abuse charges after he was found with a 13-year-old Josephine County girl who had been reported missing.

