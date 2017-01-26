Memorial set for SOU football coach
Ashland, Ore., - Southern Oregon University is still picking up the pieces following the death of football coach Craig Howard last week. "He's always gonna be a huge part of this program, and his name will always be with us, and his spirit will always be with us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan 24
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Jan 21
|Elks Member
|26
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan 15
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
|Grumpy Oregonians (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Michael Langford
|1
|Excavators demolish dam to boost salmon migration (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|PJofGrantsPass
|1
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Jul '15
|Refugee
|180
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC