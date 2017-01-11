Martin Luther King celebration planne...

Martin Luther King celebration planned in Ashland

Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

Ashland's 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration will honor the legacy of the late civil rights leader and celebrate the Rogue Valley's vibrant community. This year, organizers aren't holding anything back.

Ashland, OR

