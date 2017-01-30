Man arrested for defacing property with hate posters

Ashland, Ore.- An Ashland man is facing five counts of criminal mischief, accused of defacing property by putting up hate posters around town. Justin Anthony Marbury, 28, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 24. "The police department would like to make it clear that Marbury was arrested for defacing others' property with the flyers, not directly for what the flyers contained," said the department in a press release.

