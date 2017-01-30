Man arrested for defacing property with hate posters
Ashland, Ore.- An Ashland man is facing five counts of criminal mischief, accused of defacing property by putting up hate posters around town. Justin Anthony Marbury, 28, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 24. "The police department would like to make it clear that Marbury was arrested for defacing others' property with the flyers, not directly for what the flyers contained," said the department in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan 24
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Jan 21
|Elks Member
|26
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan 15
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
|Grumpy Oregonians (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Michael Langford
|1
|Excavators demolish dam to boost salmon migration (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|PJofGrantsPass
|1
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Jul '15
|Refugee
|180
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC