Irvine Vineyards plans to build winery, tasting room

In short order, the operation has added acreage, taken on a new partner and is now building a tasting room and winery off Emigrant Creek Road. During the next two years, Irvine & Roberts Family Vineyards plans to increase production from nearly 6,000 cases of pinot noir and chardonnay to 10,000 cases, Managing Director Michael Donovan said.

