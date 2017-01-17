Huge crowds join march

Huge crowds join march

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

An estimated half-million women marched in Washington, D.C. and millions more gathered around the world, including Ashland on the day after the inauguration of Donald Trump as president. The Women's March in Ashland drew many more than the roughly 2,000 participants organizers expected, who said the actual crowd was about twice that size.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) Sat Elks Member 26
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan 15 Cjben79 12
News Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant... Oct '16 Ozzie 27 1
Grumpy Oregonians Jul '16 Michael Langford 1
News Excavators demolish dam to boost salmon migration (Aug '15) Aug '15 PJofGrantsPass 1
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Jul '15 Refugee 180
legit pain P.I.L.L.S n m/ar.iju/an.a (Jun '15) Jun '15 Ashland delivery 1
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,103 • Total comments across all topics: 278,156,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC