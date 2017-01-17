Huge crowds join march
An estimated half-million women marched in Washington, D.C. and millions more gathered around the world, including Ashland on the day after the inauguration of Donald Trump as president. The Women's March in Ashland drew many more than the roughly 2,000 participants organizers expected, who said the actual crowd was about twice that size.
