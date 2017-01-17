Hold put on credit union building plan Updated at
The Ashland Planning Commission preliminarily vetoed at its Jan. 10 meeting a plan for Rogue Credit Union to build a new branch and accommodate between 24 and 32 affordable apartment style housing units in partnership with a nonprofit community group. Matt Stephenson, the Executive Vice President of Rogue Credit Union, said 60 percent of Ashland residents bank with them through one small branch downtown with deposits of more than $173 million.
