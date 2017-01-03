Group sets meeting Wednesday on affor...

Group sets meeting Wednesday on affordable housing, renters' rights issues

A coalition of groups calling itself Southern Oregon Housing for All will hold a meeting to organize ways to address Ashland's affordable housing and rental availability "crisis." Southern Oregon Jobs With Justice, one of the groups, says a proposed four-point agenda will be proposed at the meeting, which is scheduled to run from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Temple Emek Shalom, 1800 E. Main St., Ashland.

