Group sets meeting Wednesday on affordable housing, renters' rights issues

A coalition of groups calling itself Southern Oregon Housing for All will hold a meeting to organize ways to address Ashland's affordable housing and rental availability "crisis." Southern Oregon Jobs With Justice, one of the groups, says a proposed four-point agenda will be proposed at the meeting, which is scheduled to run from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Temple Emek Shalom, 1800 E. Main St., Ashland.

