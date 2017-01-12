Group pursues four-point plan to ease housing crunch

A group of about 50 community leaders who work in the field of housing and emergency shelter turned out Wednesday at Temple Emek Shalom in Ashland to discuss possible solutions to a lack of affordable housing in Ashland. One key topic of conversation was the city of Ashland Housing Trust Fund, which was, according to the city's website, "established to provide a stable and steady source of funding for affordable housing."

