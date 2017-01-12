Good Samaritan jogger who found pony surprised by thanks from owner

The woman who lost the horse and found it, thanks to a good Samaritan hiker who brought it down from the wilds but then disappeared, making everyone wonder who he was, wanted to thank him with a gift certificate for dinner for two, but she couldn't find him. However, on Wednesday, when the Tidings ran a story on the rescue, the mystery man's boss remembered the story told by the guy at work and told the pony owner, and they set up a surprise get together at work, which turned out to be very joyous, with many tales told about the wandering horse.

