Ghost Light a beacon of safety Updated at

At 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Ashland, and in each time zone across the country, people will gather outside theaters to launch a social justice initiative called the Ghost Light Project. The Ghost Light Project is being organized by live theaters across the nation to let people know their theaters will be a safe space for anyone who feels threatened by the policy positions of the incoming Trump administration or by hate crimes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.