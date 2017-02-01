Gerry Frank's picks: Experience rural life at Leaping Lamb Farm Stay in Alsea
During a farm stay at Leaping Lamb Farm guests can participate in feeding and caring for animals and harvest their own food. All around Oregon, more and more people are navigating towards farm-to-table experiences, which in turn intensifies their desire to know where their food is coming from before it hits their fork.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 1
|Amandat
|181
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan 24
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Jan 21
|Elks Member
|26
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan 15
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
|Grumpy Oregonians (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Michael Langford
|1
|Excavators demolish dam to boost salmon migration (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|PJofGrantsPass
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC