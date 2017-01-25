Garfield Park getting a major makeover

Garfield Park getting a major makeover

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

Since the adoption of the Ashland City Charter in 1908, the primary goal of the Ashland Parks and Recreation Commission has been to build and maintain parks. Since that time, APRC has developed 276 acres of land and 17 parks while also preserving 550 acres of open space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to lose tourist dollars 101 Tue CaptainOfIndustry 1
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) Jan 21 Elks Member 26
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan 15 Cjben79 12
News Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant... Oct '16 Ozzie 27 1
Grumpy Oregonians Jul '16 Michael Langford 1
News Excavators demolish dam to boost salmon migration (Aug '15) Aug '15 PJofGrantsPass 1
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Jul '15 Refugee 180
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,512 • Total comments across all topics: 278,265,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC