Four apply to fill vacant council seat

The city of Ashland has four applicants so far for its open council seat vacated by Pam Marsh who won election to the State House of Representatives which begins its session on Feb. 1. The current council will review the applicants, interview them, vote for finalists in executive session and then do a final vote in public by ballot. They will not have a city wide vote to replace the vacant seat.

