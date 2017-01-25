Four apply to fill vacant council seat
The city of Ashland has four applicants so far for its open council seat vacated by Pam Marsh who won election to the State House of Representatives which begins its session on Feb. 1. The current council will review the applicants, interview them, vote for finalists in executive session and then do a final vote in public by ballot. They will not have a city wide vote to replace the vacant seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Tue
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Jan 21
|Elks Member
|26
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan 15
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
|Grumpy Oregonians
|Jul '16
|Michael Langford
|1
|Excavators demolish dam to boost salmon migration (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|PJofGrantsPass
|1
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Jul '15
|Refugee
|180
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC