Flocking to the 'ghostlight' for safety

A crowd about a hundred strong flooded into the street outside Oregon Cabaret Theatre in Ashland on Thursday night in support of the Ghostlight Project, a movement involving theater companies across the nation. As members of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and the Cabaret Theatre spoke to a crowd illuminated by candles and cell phones, similar gatherings were taking place simultaneously throughout the country.

