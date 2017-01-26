Double the number of kids minding you...

Double the number of kids minding you nearly overnight? What could go wrong?

I had just got off the phone with Ashland police Chief Tighe O'Meara and was waiting for Jackson County's deputy district attorney to return my call when my phone rang. I didn't recognize the number and let it go to voicemail, after which I listened to a secretary explain that Brian, the boy who had been dropped off at our house by a Department of Human Services employee roughly four weeks prior, the boy who placed his trust in us, who relied on us, who had no choice but to believe in us,  was now sitting alone in the main office of the elementary school he attends because nobody had shown up to pick him up.

