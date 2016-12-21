Culture of Peace: Taking steps toward peace at New Year's Sacred Walk

The Labyrinth Sacred Walk into the New Year has become an Ashland tradition. What aspects of Ashland encouraged this ancient symbol and worldwide practice to become a local custom? How has the presence of the Labyrinth Walk contributed to a culture of peace in Ashland? Peace has been described as “beyond words” as it is a collection of life experiences about which we dream.

