Company to show off electric bus next week
From Tuesday through Friday, a 40-foot, 35-passenger ZEPS bus from Complete Coach Works will visit Ashland, Medford and Grants Pass, according to a press release from the company. The bus will tour local cities, offering residents a free ride, technology demonstration and an introduction to what clean renewable energy transit can offer.
