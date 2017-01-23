Commissioner: Credit union 'asked for...

Commissioner: Credit union 'asked for an exception'

1 hr ago

The Ashland Planning Commission is defending its decision to deny a plan presented by Rogue Credit Union to build a new branch and accommodate between 24 and 32 affordable apartment style housing units in partnership with a nonprofit community group. Planning Commission Chair Melanie Mindlin says the proposal for low-cost housing was not enough to sway commissioners.

