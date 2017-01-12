Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument Is...

Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument Is Getting Bigger

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: KXL-AM Portland

Oregon's Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden today welcomed the news that President Barack Obama is expanding the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument in Southern Oregon, helping to protect the environmental quality and recreation opportunities that are essential to the region's way of life and economy. The monument expansion comes at a critical time for the Cascade-Siskiyou region, as climate change and intensifying development create new threats to this unique and biodiverse area.

