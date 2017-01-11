Boy, 12, pleads not guilty to murder

The 12-year-old Ashland boy who allegedly killed his mother and injured his sister with a chef's knife Tuesday morning is locked up at the Jackson County juvenile detention facility in Medford while a judge considers whether or not he'll be tried as an adult. The victims were 52-year-old Pamela J. Wolosz and Holmes' sister, who Ashland police chief Tighe O'Meara said is a 16-year-old Ashland High School student. Holmes' sister was transported to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford. “She's stabilized and she's expected to recover,” O'Meara said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.