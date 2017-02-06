Bookmarks: Readings by Ayelet Waldman, Laurie Frankel and more
Transgender fiction: Seattle novelist Laurie Frankel drew from her experience as a mother of a transgender daughter to write her latest book, " This is How It Always Is " . Like her child, whom she wrote about for The New York Times' Modern Love column , the 5-year-old at the center of this novel was born a boy but identifies as a girl.
