Bookmarks: Readings by Ayelet Waldman...

Bookmarks: Readings by Ayelet Waldman, Laurie Frankel and more

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: The Oregonian

Transgender fiction: Seattle novelist Laurie Frankel drew from her experience as a mother of a transgender daughter to write her latest book, " This is How It Always Is " . Like her child, whom she wrote about for The New York Times' Modern Love column , the 5-year-old at the center of this novel was born a boy but identifies as a girl.

