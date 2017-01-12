Author goes from Ashland to Syria
Emily Robbins had a fortunate string of inspiring teachers while growing up in Ashland, took an interest in writing and the Mideast at an early age, studied a couple years in Syria and now, with major publisher Penguin/Random House, has published her first novel, “A Word for Love.” Set in Damascus, where she studied and found her first love , it explores the nature of language and how it can help or impede romantic involvement, simply because the partners don't fully understand the meaning of some words - but that love is all around us in many forms beyond romantic. Robbins will do a reading and book signing at Bloomsbury Books at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. It is free and public.
