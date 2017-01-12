Author goes from Ashland to Syria

Author goes from Ashland to Syria

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

Emily Robbins had a fortunate string of inspiring teachers while growing up in Ashland, took an interest in writing and the Mideast at an early age, studied a couple years in Syria and now, with major publisher Penguin/Random House, has published her first novel, “A Word for Love.” Set in Damascus, where she studied and found her first love , it explores the nature of language and how it can help or impede romantic involvement, simply because the partners don't fully understand the meaning of some words - but that love is all around us in many forms beyond romantic. Robbins will do a reading and book signing at Bloomsbury Books at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. It is free and public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) 7 min Oregon State Elks... 23
News Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant... Oct '16 Ozzie 27 1
can gavin wilkes stop moaning in the middle of ... Sep '16 land titles 1
Grumpy Oregonians Jul '16 Michael Langford 1
News Excavators demolish dam to boost salmon migration (Aug '15) Aug '15 PJofGrantsPass 1
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Jul '15 Refugee 180
legit pain P.I.L.L.S n m/ar.iju/an.a (Jun '15) Jun '15 Ashland delivery 1
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,017 • Total comments across all topics: 277,935,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC