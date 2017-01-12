Ashlanders share Standing Rock storie...

Ashlanders share Standing Rock stories Updated at

Since protests at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation began in April 2016, thousands of people from across the nation have flocked to North Dakota in opposition of the Dakota Access Pipeline, including members of the Ashland community. On Friday a group of those individuals each shared their personal experiences and role in protesting construction of the pipeline to a crowd of more than 50 people at the United Church of Christ.

