Ashland Recorder/Treasurer was elected to six terms
City Recorder Barbara Christensen will officially step down from her longtime position with the city of Ashland as of April 30, it was announced at the Ashland City Council meeting Tuesday. She has been the recorder/treasurer since 1994, winning six consecutive elected terms.
