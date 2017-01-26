Ashland graduation rates hold firm

Ashland's four-year graduation rate remained stable at 88.2 percent for the 2015-16 school year, down slightly from 89.1 percent for the class of 2015, according to figures released Thursday by the Oregon Department of Education. Oregon graduate rates continued to climb statewide, hitting 74.8 percent for the class of 2016, up more than a percentage point from 73.8 percent for the class of 2015 and 72 percent for the class of 2014.

Ashland, OR

