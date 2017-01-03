Ashland, Fire District 5 consider joining forces Updated at

Ashland, Fire District 5 consider joi...

Officials at Ashland Fire & Rescue and Jackson County Fire District 5 have begun talks on possibly forming a new fire district that would encompass both territories. But details have yet to be worked out before a feasibility study can be commissioned, they said.

