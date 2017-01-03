Ashland City Council seeks applicants to fill vacant seat

Ashland City Councilors decided Monday night on a process to replace former Councilor Pam Marsh who was sworn in as an Oregon state representative Monday, Jan. 9. Marsh leaves behind council seat 6, which will be filled by appointment. City Charter does not provide for a special election for the filling of a vacant elective office. According to City Recorder Barbara Christensen, “City Charter states that a vacant elective office shall be filled within 60 days, which is March 1, 2017, by the City Council electing some qualified person to fill the vacancy.

